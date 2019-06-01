GTT alerts customers to Mobile Money scam reports

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), on Friday, reported a hike in scamming reports from customers who utilise the Mobile Money platform.

In light of the increasing reports of scams, the telephone company, in a release, stated that it has taken several measures to encourage customers to stay alert of fraudsters.

Vice President of Customer Experience at GTT, Orson Ferguson, said that, since the start of 2019, the company has ventured into an intense campaign to have customers stay alert.

“We did and continue to do constant posts on social media, newspaper and even the radio because we want to reach all of our customers. Mobile Money has long pledged to make the lives of all Guyanese easy, allowing persons to make everyday payments in an innovative, safe and secure way with unrivaled convenience. We ask of all customers to be vigilant, protect yourself and stay alert as you continue to use our great service,” Ferguson said.

GTT strongly advises its MMG customers to never share their Personal Identification Number (PIN) with anyone, as this can compromise the security of their mobile wallet.

In the event a customer’s PIN is compromised, the company encourages the consumers to make contact with GTT Call Centre at 0488 to assist in resetting their PIN; or the MMG user can use the “My Wallet” option in the Menu to change his/herPIN.

Additionally, MMG customers are also being warned to beware of persons pretending to be MMG/GTT Staff, Government Officials and MMG Agents asking them to transfer, deposit or disclose their PIN.

MMG Manager, Nicola Duggan disclosed that lately most of the scam reports surrounded that of persons pretending to be government officials or GTT staff.

“We will never ask our customers to credit, transfer or deposit money to other numbers for any of our Promotions; and the government officials have confirmed the same on their part. We want to assure our customers that we will continue to work assiduously with law enforcement to reduce and if possible put a complete stop to these scams. But for now we will continue to educate our users to protect their money in their account by staying alert,” Duggan lamented.

GTT would like to reassure the public that the Mobile Money Service remains a convenient, safe and secure option to store money and execute payments anytime, anywhere.