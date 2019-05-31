‘Morning Glory’ takes the crown

–at annual Pine Street Nursery’s Independence Pageant

FIVE beautiful and brave little flower girls of the Pine Street Nursery School in Linden on Saturday evening competed in the 8th annual Independence pageant, which this year was themed, ‘I am a flower girl’.

The event saw Delegate Number Four, Amelia Wills walking away queen, after an elegant, brave and gracious performance, which no doubt impressed the judges as it did the crowd all night. Wills represented the flower, Morning Glory. and displayed the same strong-willed and persistent characteristics as the flower.

She was, however, given stiff competition, as the other delegates, in like manner, delivered electrifying, jaw-dropping performances, just as Wills, throughout the five segments. These were the opening segment, the tea party wear, the talent piece, and evening gown and intelligence segments. For the talent piece, the flower girls were tasked with describing the flowers they represented. In addition to Morning Glory, the other flowers were the Hibiscus, Daisy, Sunflower and the National Flower, the Victoria Regia Lily.

Emerging as first to fourth runners-up respectively were Delegates Numbers One, Dividica Jerrick, Miss Victoria Regia Lily; Number Three, Kiara Daniels, Miss Daisy; Number Five, Amaiah Edwards, Miss Sunflower; and Number Four, Lethalia Britton, Miss Hibiscus.

Wills also walked away with the prize for ‘Best Gown’ and ‘Best Talent Piece’, while Jerrick copped the prize for ‘Best Smile’. Wills’ stunning, red-carpet, yellow-and-blue gown, was a jaw-dropper for the crowd, especially after the little queen gracefully strutted her way across the stage while containing the dress’s trail, and keeping her poise, pageantry gestures and splendid walk intact. At the end of the night’s proceedings, all of the delegates went home with well-deserved prizes as they were all adjudged for their efforts. The audience was also kept well entertained with several cultural pieces, including songs, dances and poetry.