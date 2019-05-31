Gayle; Russell expected to recover ahead of Aussie clash

(CMC) – CHRIS Gayle and Andre Russell are both expected to recover in time for next Thursday’s clash with Australia, after picking up niggling injuries in West Indies’ World Cup opener against Pakistan here yesterday.

The left-handed Gayle has a stiff back while Russell experienced a flare-up of his long-term knee problem during the seven-wicket victory at Trent Bridge.

Both will be monitored and treated over the next several days, in an effort to have them available for the contest against the Aussies at the same venue here.

“I’ve more than enough time to get my knee back to normal and get it settled,” Russell said afterwards.

Captain Jason Holder also said everything would be done to get Russell back on the park.

“We’ve got five days before our next game, so we’ll just assess him over the next few days, and we’ll see what happens,” he told media.

Russell was instrumental in yesterday’s win, grabbing two for four in a hostile three-over burst as West Indies mowed down Pakistan for a paltry 105 off 21.4 overs.

Gayle, meanwhile, looked in discomfort towards the end of his innings of 50 off 34 deliveries as the Caribbean side easily chased down their target off 13.4 overs.

Holder said the 39-year-old would undergo the necessary treatment to facilitate his recovery.

“I’m not exactly sure what’s going on with Chris, as well, too. But the mere fact they sent the physio back off the field is a promising sign, as well, too,” he noted.

“So again, we’ve got five days to see how he pulls up in the next couple days.”