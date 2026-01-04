Guyana on high alert as PM Phillips assures border communities of stability

WHILE activating heightened security measures and the mobilisation of the national security forces, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips reassured those residents living in border communities that Guyana remains safe and stable.

The Prime Minister made these remarks on Saturday on a radio show while he was in Region One (Barima-Waini), engaging Guyana Defence Force (GDF) troops and ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) operating in border communities, following the recent developments in Venezuela.

He stated that the security forces have been briefed to continue being vigilant, noting that the GDF and GPF will continue their history of working together.

“At this time,” he said, “we impress upon them the need for increased vigilance and the continuation of working together in joint operations as we seek to maintain stability in Guyana.”

Speaking directly to the residents of those bordering communities, the Prime Minister assured them that the Government of Guyana, led by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and President Dr. Irfaan Ali, is monitoring the situation in Venezuela.

“We’re focusing on ensuring that stability in Guyana is maintained, and we don’t have any unusual activity or activities inimical to our state of security here in Guyana. I can assure you that the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force are on a high state of readiness; a high state of alert. They have the troops deployed throughout Guyana, both on the borders, the hinterland, and on the coastland, and they’ve been conducting operations aimed at maintaining confidence in our society,” Phillips firmly stated.

The Prime Minister also appealed to citizens within the communities to be vigilant of their environment and report any “unusual” activity to the local authorities.

On Saturday, the GDF commenced a series of routine leadership engagements across border locations and military bases nationwide, consistent with its standing responsibilities and ongoing commitment to national security and operational readiness.

Those engagements include visits by Prime Minister Phillips and Colonel General Staff, Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts, MSM, to several border locations, as well as meetings between commanders and troops across all bases.

Such engagements form part of standard command oversight and are intended to assess readiness, engage directly with ranks, and ensure that established operational, welfare, and professional standards continue to be upheld throughout the Force, a statement issued by the GDF read.

The statement further read: “In keeping with the posture articulated by His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Guyana Defence Force continues to operate in a calm, disciplined, and measured manner, fully aligned with national policy and Guyana’s longstanding commitment to peace, stability, and lawful processes.

“The Guyana Defence Force remains vigilant and prepared to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities to safeguard Guyana’s territorial integrity, while supporting efforts and decisions taken at the national level.

“The Guyana Defence Force reassures all Guyanese that these activities reflect routine leadership engagement and responsible military management, as the Force continues to serve the nation with professionalism and resolve.”

On Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, were captured and flown out of the country in a U.S. military operation.

The Maduro regime, over the past few months, has been accused of operating a “narco-state” and committing a number of infractions, including drug-trafficking and illegitimacy in power.

According to a sealed superseding indictment, Maduro will face sweeping criminal charges on U.S. soil.

Maduro has been indicted on several charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the U.S.

President Trump, along with several senior U.S. officials, held a press conference on Saturday afternoon to give further details on the operation.

In the early hours of Saturday, the mission – which would be known as Operation Absolute Resolve – to capture Maduro started.

Late Saturday afternoon, a plane carrying captured Maduro and his wife arrived at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York.

Reuters had reported that Maduro is expected to make an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court on Monday, according to a Justice Department official.