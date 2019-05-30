GDF contingent in Tradewinds 2019

FIFTEEN members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have left Guyana to participate in Exercise Tradewinds 2019 which will be held consecutively in two phases in the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The team is led by Lieutenant Colonel Denzil Carmichael who will hold the post of Task Force Commander on the exercise.

According to the GDF, Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Howell will also hold a significant appointment as he will lead the Regional Observer and Assessment Team.

The officers are accompanied by eight others and five soldiers.

Exercise Tradewinds is a U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)-sponsored maritime security and disaster response exercise executed annually to strengthen the security of the Caribbean Region.

It will attract over 350 military, police and civilian personnel from several Caribbean islands, as well as the US, Canada, France, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The focus this year is on maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and field training.

Guyana is slated to host Exercise Tradewinds in 2020.