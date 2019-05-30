Briggs, three debutants named in Golden Jaguars 23-man Gold Cup squad

– No place for Trayon Bobb

FOUR years after he made his debut for Guyana in a 2 – 0 win over Grenada, Matthew Briggs will return for the Golden Jaguars after being named in Coach Michael Johnson’s 23-man squad for the June 14 – July 7 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Briggs, 28, was kept out of the National side due to eligibility issues, but now, the former Fulham FC, Watford and Colchester defender is set to play a major role in Guyana’s Gold Cup campaign.

Former Ajax youth player Terell Ondaan (winger), along with Jordan Dover (defender), Liam Gordon (defender) and goalkeeper Quillan Roberts are the debutants in the side, while Western Tigers’ Pernell Schultz and Daniel Wilson, Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Kevin Layne and goalkeepers, Alex Murray and Akel Clarke, are the only locally-based players in the squad.

Sheldon Holder, who plays professionally in Trinidad and Tobago with Caledonia AIA, also got the nod.

However, probably in the biggest surprise, there was no place for Trayon Bobb, but, looking at the team’s composition, it would’ve been difficult for the winger to play ahead of former Arsenal player, Anthony Jeffery and Reading FC’s Callum Harriot. Ondaan, a product of Ajax’s academy, also plays in the same position as Bobb on the wing.

“The Technical Staff is very confident and excited about the composition of the squad arrived at for the continuation of this historic journey. As you would appreciate, the selection process was not easy by any means and we do appreciate there will be disappointment amongst some players,” Johnson said.

Commenting further on the team’s selection, Johnson noted that “we would like to encourage players, fans, well-wishers and the media to get behind your Golden Jaguars, as we all aim to prove to the people of Guyana, at home and in the Diaspora, that we belong. Wherever you are in the world, the staff and players are asking you to get behind the team and enjoy this historical moment. Your country needs you!”

Assistant Coach, Charles ‘Lily’ Pollard, a former Golden Jaguar player, also commented on the final squad, pointing out that “It’s an exciting time for the Golden Jaguars and we are energized to show that we can compete at the highest level in Concacaf. It’s going to be very tough, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”

The Golden Jaguars have been drawn in Group D of the 16-team tournament with the host nation USA, along with Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.

Following the opening match against the USA on June 18, Guyana will travel to Cleveland, Ohio where they will take on Panama on June 22 at the First Energy Stadium and then it’s on to the final group match against Caribbean Football Union rivals, neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago on June 26 at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas.

Golden Jaguars team: Matthew Briggs, Terell Ondaan, Jordan Dover, Liam Gordon, Quillan Roberts, Sam Cox, Neil Danns, , Emery Welshman, Keanu Marsh-Brown, Ronayne Marsh-Brown, Callum Harriott, Anthony Jeffery, Pernell Shultz, Warren Creavalle, Elliot Bonds, Terrence Vancooten, Kevin Layne, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Sheldon Holder, Daniel Wilson, Akel Clarke and Alex Murray.