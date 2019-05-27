Local sportsman Kristian Jeffrey robbed, shot after Buju concert

LOCAL motor racer and squash player Kristian Jeffrey was robbed and shot in his right ear early Sunday morning as he was making his way home after the massive Buju Banton concert held Saturday night at the Providence National Stadium tarmac.

In a statement provided, Jeffrey detailed that he and a friend attended the concert and at the conclusion of the show, they called a taxi to pick them up from the stadium and take them home. However, owing to the heavy traffic present, Jeffrey noted that they decided to walk to meet the car.

“In the vicinity of Agricola, we were accosted by individuals with guns who proceeded to rob us of our possessions, including jewellery, phone, wallet,” Jeffrey said. “During a confrontation I was shot to the right ear.”

After the incident, the local sportsman was taken to the Balwant Singh Hospital where he received stitches and further treatment, before being subsequently discharged.

“I would like to thank the doctors who treated me immediately, and family, friends and well-wishers for their support during this time,” he said.