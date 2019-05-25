Electorates have to be trusted, “they understand the issues very well” – PM Nagamootoo

COULD the second consecutive victory for India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi hold some parallels for this nation? In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, while offering congratulations, said that the “interesting elections resulted in the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] being allocated more than 350 seats of the 570 plus of the country’s parliamentary seats.”

Prime Minister Nagamootoo noted that some commentaries signalled some of the “huge problems you would expect in a country as big as India”. The world’s largest democracy, he admitted, would have challenges such as unemployment, housing shortages and shortages of various types but it demonstrated that its electorate felt that one term was not enough, “to resolve all those problems they inherited.”

“[The people of India have] exercised very wise judgment, in allowing a government that is doing a good job, to continue to improve what it has been doing. It is also wise in the sense that sometimes, one term is not enough… sometimes, once is not enough depending on the enormity of the problems you’ve inherited in the society, and our societies, of course, have huge social problems.”

Prime Minister Nagmootoo said electorates have to be trusted and they usually make very sound judgments since “they understand those issues very well.”

He added, “while we may have politicisation of these issues, they are real and they deal with a government they trust can resolve their problems.”

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said the country “wins yet again” after his party won the general election. He took to twitter after the victory, promising to build a strong and inclusive nation, tweeting: “Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!”

Early vote counting from the six-week election shows the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in contests. This election may mark the first time in the party’s history that it has won two consecutive elections on its own. The news has sent the stock market soaring in anticipation of another five-year term for the Hindu nationalist leader. (DPI)