ERC condemns misrepresentation of Hinduism

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has said that it was disheartened to learn, on May 1, 2025, that the Tuschen Phase Two Mandir was vandalised and its altar desecrated.

According to a press release from the ERC, the commission firmly condemns such actions, which violate the sanctity of a place of worship for our Hindu brothers and sisters.

“Such acts are in direct contravention of the right to freedom of worship as enshrined in the Constitution of Guyana, therefore the Commission calls on the Guyana Police Force for swift action in addressing this matter thoroughly, to bring justice to the Hindu Community,” the ERC said.

While the ERC reiterated its support for the family of Adrianna Younge and continued to echo calls for justice, the commission said it was deeply concerned by efforts to associate the tragedy of Ms. Younge with the Hindu religion.

“These narratives are not only inaccurate but also threaten the spirit of unity and mutual respect that underpins our multicultural society,” the ERC said, adding: “In these difficult times, we must stand together as a nation to support healing and justice.”

Hinduism, as reflected in its sacred texts such as the Bhagavad Gita, does not support the sacrifice of human life for wealth or any other reason. According to the Bhagavad Gita 12:13, “One who is not envious but is a kind friend to all living entities—such a devotee of Mine is very dear to Me.”

“The scripture clearly denounces greed and unjust acts while promoting righteousness, nonviolence (ahimsa), peace (shanti), and a life of moral discipline. Misrepresenting those principles is both misleading and offensive,” the ERC said.

The commission urged all members of the public, especially those with large online audiences, to avoid speculation or rhetoric that associates the Hindu religion with human sacrificial offerings.

Guyana is a secular nation that upholds freedom of religion and peaceful coexistence, the ERC said, noting: “Our diversity is a national strength that must be preserved and protected from divisive narratives.”

The commission said it stands with Hindus as well as with all other religious groups to denounce such harmful claims, as it continues to join in prayers for Adrianna.

The ERC related that it remains committed to promoting harmony among all religious and ethnic communities, and called on everyone to engage in responsible dialogue.

“Let us honour our shared values by fostering mutual understanding, compassion, and respect,” the ERC said.