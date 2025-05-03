Three men remanded over TikTok threats against President Ali, other remarks

–two others facing terrorism charges

–police to appeal magistrate’s decision to grant bail to an accused

TWO men were on Friday charged and remanded to prison for allegedly using the social media platform TikTok to incite violence.

The accusations include calls for the murder of President, Dr Irfaan Ali and terrorist acts targeting key public institutions in Guyana, stemming from this week’s violent nation-wide unrest.

The accused, 24-year-old Emmanuel Rogers of New Prospect Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and 43-year-old Azriel Ashby of El Dorado Village, West Coast Berbice (WCD), appeared separately at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Courts and the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, respectively.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Rogers was charged with two cybercrime-related offences: using a computer system to encourage or incite persons to commit a criminal offence against the President, and using a computer system to incite a terrorist act.

Both charges are in contravention of Section 18(1)(c) and 18(1)(d)(ii) of the Cybercrime Act No. 16 of 2018, and are punishable under Section 18(2) of the said Act.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on April 28, 2025, at New Prospect Housing Scheme. The police said that Rogers posted videos encouraging viewers to murder the President and to commit acts of terrorism, including burning the police stations, hospitals, and Parliament Building.

Rogers, who is a self-employed delivery driver and labourer, was arrested by ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department’s Headquarters. He was not required to plead to the indictable charges and was remanded to prison. The matter has been adjourned until May 23, 2025.

In a separate case, Ashby, a security guard, was charged with using a computer system to incite a terrorist act between April 27 and 28, 2025. His alleged online posts called for the burning of several communities, including Sophia Road, Weldaad, Paradise, and El Dorado.

Ashby appeared before a city magistrate on Friday and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

However, bail was denied and he was also remanded to prison. His case has been adjourned until May 28, 2025.

Dennis Persaud, a 37-year-old businessman of West Strathavon, Cane Grove Village, East Coast Demerara, is also facing a cybercrime charge stemming from a social media post.

He is accused of using a computer system on April 28, 2025, to incite others to commit a terrorist act — specifically, calling for the destruction of speed cameras.

His arrest was carried out by ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters.

Persaud appeared at the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where he was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 and the matter was adjourned until June 3, 2025.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) said it will appeal the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court decision to grant bail to Persaud. Despite objections from the Police Prosecutor, Persaud was granted $150,000 bail by Magistrate Allan Wilson.

The police prosecutor argued that the decision undermines the seriousness of the terrorism-related charge and contradicts rulings in similar cases.

“The Guyana Police Force considers the grant of bail to be legally untenable in the circumstances. The Guyana Police Force is of the firm view that this decision does not reflect the seriousness of the alleged offence, which involves the incitement of terrorism through digital means and poses a real threat to public order and infrastructure,” a statement from the police read.

Accordingly, the GPF has commenced active steps to appeal the grant of bail in the interest of upholding the rule of law and preserving public confidence in the justice system.

In a separate matter, 53-year-old Loraine Small, a clothes vendor, and 27-year-old Junior Williams, a labourer — both of Eldorado Village, West Coast Berbice — appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at the Weldaad Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The duo is accused of committing a terrorist act on April 27, 2025, at Belladrum Village, West Coast Berbice. According to the charge, Small and Williams, along with others, placed pieces of wood and other items on the roadway and set them on fire with the intent to create terror.

The act was allegedly done in a manner likely to cause damage to or destruction of property.

They were charged under Section 309(A) (1) (b) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act.

The Guyana Police Force has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on cybercrime and terrorist acts, particularly those that threaten national security or incite violence against state officials and institutions.

Under the Cybercrime Act of 2018, offences involving the incitement of terrorist acts of violence using digital platforms carry severe penalties, including imprisonment.

The Act was implemented to address the growing misuse of technology and social media to commit crimes in Guyana.

Recognised as one of the most serious offences, the Act provides that a terrorist act resulting in death attracts a $1.5 million fine along with the death penalty.

In instances where no loss of life occurs, offenders face a minimum fine of $500,000 and imprisonment for a period ranging from 10 to 15 years.

The law extends beyond those who directly carry out such acts, also encompassing individuals who conspire, assist, abet, or facilitate them—holding them equally liable and subject to the same penalties as the principal offender.

As the investigations continue, law enforcement has hinted that more persons will face charges as further evidence of similar conduct is uncovered.