AI presents tremendous possibilities to enhance media work, combat misinformation

–Minister McCoy says; reaffirms govt’s commitment to press freedom, support for ethical journalism

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, on World Press Freedom Day, highlighted the invaluable role of a free and honest press in safeguarding democracy, especially with the revolutionising influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the media.

AI has tremendous possibilities to enhance fact-checking, data analysis, and live reporting while also bringing ominous challenges, such as spreading misinformation, deep-fakes, and algorithmic prejudice that compromise the credibility of media.

In Guyana, the wave of disinformation-sometimes fuelled by media outlets abandoning professional ethics for political biases-hints at a dire decline in journalistic standards underpinning the Fourth Estate’s credibility.

Minister McCoy called on the entire press to assume its role as a watchdog of truth and accountability grounded on objectivity and common journalistic ethics.

He reiterated that the Fourth Estate is not just a career but a corner stone of democratic society, whose credibility must be maintained by institutions as well as journalists themselves.

The day is for introspection and strengthening of institutional checks-not to restrict freedom, but to secure it through accountability.

“The PPP/C government takes pride in citing its uninterrupted record of defending press freedom in Guyana and creating an atmosphere in which varying viewpoints and good-faith debate thrive,” the minister said.

With the AI era, the stakes for truthful information are higher than ever. Minister McCoy urged ethical application of AI technologies to serving the public good instead of planting devastation or ideological conflict.

The government, he said, remains respectful of journalists’ diligence and sacrifices, and offers solidarity to media workers nationwide and globally, especially those who have died under dangerous conditions.

Minister McCoy acknowledged UNESCO’s significant role in advancing press freedom worldwide by advocacy and annual observance.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to truth, transparency, and democratic resilience, affirming that a free, ethical press remains indispensable to the well-being of democracy and human rights.