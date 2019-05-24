Guyana’s senior TT players begin quest for Pan Am Games Qualification

GUYANA’S highest-ranked and top senior players, Shemar Britton, Christopher Franklin, Trenace Lowe and 2018 Sports Woman-of-the-Year Chelsea Edghill are currently in Guatemala continuing their quest for Pan American Games singles’ qualification spots.

The event is being held May 24-25 at the Teodoro Palacios Flores Gymnasium in Guatemala.

Having narrowly missed out on the team qualification event when Guyana hosted the Pan American games and Caribbean table tennis championships in March, the event in Guatemala offers six (6) singles spots for male players and six (6) female spots for countries that didn’t qualify in the team events of the various continental qualification events. The eventual qualifiers will play at the Pan American games scheduled for July-August in Lima, Peru.

Two players from each country will be eligible to participate in the team event.

The qualification system will see three trials played where the top two players from each qualification final will qualify for the Pan American games then there will be a redraw for the next round.

Some 23 male players and 19 female players from the Pan American region are vying for qualification spots.

Trenace Lowe and Chelsea Edghill have been seeded 1 and 2 respectively with participating countries in the women’s category coming from Ecuador, El Salvador, Paraguay, Ecuador, Costa Rica Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Barbados, St Kitts and Honduras

Christopher Franklin and Shemar Briton have been seeded fifth and sixth in the men’s category in a field of countries comprising Jamaica, Colombia, Bolivia, Panama, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St Kitts, Honduras, Guatemala, Venezuela and Barbados.

Up to press time Guyana’s Shemar Britton, Trenace Lowe and Chelsea Edghill had advanced to the quarter-finals of the first trials.