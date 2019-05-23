Kenyan Mbihia arrives to participate in Independence 5k road race

RISING Stars Athletics Club (RSAC) in collaboration with the Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) is set to host its Independence 5k road race on Monday.

The event will begin and end at the National Park.

Over $800 000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs with categories from Under-10 to Masters. In a bid to increase the competitiveness of the event, the GCOS had invited seasoned Kenyan athlete, Godffrey Mbihia to participate in the event and yesterday, the athlete who is very keen to taking on the locals arrived in Guyana.

Mbihia, who has experience competing in Europe and North America, was in the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad & Tobago where he won the C To C 5k race last weekend.

During a press brief yesterday afternoon at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) on Shivnarine Chanderpaul Drive, Mbihia, along with representatives of the GCOS, was on hand to give the media updates on the event.

Mbihia shared in his unique Kenyan accent that, “I have been running the entire Caribbean but I have never been here. I am happy to be here, I did well in the C TO C marathon in Trinidad so I am happy and confident. In sports anything can happen but I am always positive. I am here to win but only the best will win.”

According to committee member of the GCOS, Leslie Black A.A., Mbihia will be also be holding training sessions with local middle- and long-distance athletes in a bid to help them improve their current level.

The event that has been sanctioned by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), will begin in the National Park then proceed along Thomas Lands north into JB Singh Drive before turning left into Carifesta Avenue, left into Camp Street, left into Thomas Lands back then into the National Park for the finish

The event is sponsored by E-Networks, Ministry of the Presidency, Office of the Prime Minister, Guyana Committee of Service, Guybisco and Ken Phillips. (Antarctic Maintenance)