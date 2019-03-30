Corentyne man knocks down wife, fatally stabs her

Two weeks after walking away from an abusive marriage, a 20-year old woman was savagely killed by her husband on Saturday on the Corentyne.

Dead is Omwattie Gill called “Anjalie “, of Lot 33 Williamsburg, East Berbice Corentyne. The suspect has been identified as Gavin Gill.

According to information received, at approximately 0830hrs on Saturday, the mother of one was making her way to work when she was ambushed and

attacked by her partner.

An eyewitness told reporters that Gill was first hit by the vehicle driven by her husband; she was flung several feet away. The man then exited the vehicle and began stabbing the woman.

In his bid to end her life the man continued the attack by chopping her several times about her body as she lay motionless on a bridge.

“I hear the impact and run outside then I see him coming to her fast and he just start stabbing her. I screaming at him to stop but he went back to the car and got a cutlass, even to then I start cursing he and hollering but he start chopping she,” the eyewitness said.

The eyewitness related that moments later, a police patrol responded and apprehended the perpetrator.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the woman was been in the abusive marriage for sometime but kept quiet.However, as things began to get worse she opted to move out of the home with her seven-month old daughter.

A restraining order was recently issued against the perpetrator at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Police are investigating the incident.