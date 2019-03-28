Rose Hall Town Tigers crush CCC to join Fyrish in the final

A BRILLIANT half-century from former national player Delbert Hicks spearheaded Rose Hall Town (RHT) Tigers to a crushing eight-wicket victory over Courtland Cricket Club (CCC) in the semi-finals of the 2019 Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)/Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Cricket Tournament.

Playing at the Fyrish ground in Lower Corentyne, RHT Tigers were superior in all departments as they marched to their first-ever final.

CCC batted first and were soon in trouble when they lost Leroy Thomas for nought, without a run on the scoreboard to the bowling of Khemraj Mahadeo.

J. Cort and F. Crandon then added 50 for the second wicket to offer some hope for the home team. However, off-spinner Turbo Jagdeo took five quick wickets to totally wreck the CCC innings.

They were eventually bowled out for 131 in 16 overs with T. Cort 18, F. Crandon 28, Troy Mathieson 16 and Seon Crandon 26 were the principal scorers with extras contributing 14 runs.

Rondall Lewis 2 for 27, Mahadeo 1 for 15 and Delbert Hicks 1 for 35 supported Jagdeo in a good bowling display by the RHT Tigers.

Needing to score 132 runs off 100 balls to reach the final, RHT Tigers lost former national junior player, Brandon Prashad, for nought. However, fellow opener Mark Papannah batted well to score 35 with five boundaries and a massive six.

Delbert Hicks and former Guyana Under-19 player Khemraj Mahadeo then powered Tigers to 133 for 2 with 4 balls remaining. Hicks was unbeaten on 52 with six boundaries and two sixes while Mahadeo ended on 31 with one boundary and three sixes. T. Johnson and W. Crandon took a wicket apiece for 43 and 33 respectively.

The final is fixed for Fyrish ground on Sunday from 13:00hrs. BCB president Hilbert Foster stated that the Board would be using the final not only to promote the game in the area but also to raise funds for the BCB.

The Spready’s Snackette 100 Balls Tournament is being organised by the BCB for teams in the Lower Corentyne area.

It is one of 30 tournaments expected to be organised by the vibrant BCB at the Junior, Female and Senior levels.

The BCB debarred powerhouse Albion Community Centre and Rose Hall Town Bakewell from taking part in the tournament in an effort to allow other teams a chance of winning a tournament.