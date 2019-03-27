Multi-ministry outreach opens today

UNDER the theme “Bringing government to the people”, Cabinet ministers and government officials will be at the Square of the Revolution today to meet and listen to the concerns of members of the public.

Most of the agencies that regularly interface with the public will be represented at the event.

The public outreach was organised by staffers of the Ministry of the Presidency, among whom are Technical Coordinator Ronald Austin Junior; Assistant to the Minister of State, Dr. Astell Collins; Administrator Cassandra Assanah; and Legal Adviser to the Minister of State Geeta Chandan Edmond.

Chandan-Edmond said the objective of the activity is to facilitate easy access by members of the public with issues of concern to ministers and senior representatives of the government.

Ideally, Chandan-Edmond said, attempts will be made by officials to resolve various issues and concerns of members of the public.

“It should be noted that this activity is an expanded version of an outreach programme which the Ministry of the Presidency carried out in 2016 and 2017 in various regions across Guyana,” she said.

The legal adviser noted that general requirements for the event are being provided and these include waiting area of the public, registration, sanitary facilities, public address system, security and traffic arrangements, document centre, first aid and emergency services and public relations.

Assistant to the Minister of State, Dr. Astell Collins said the outreach is essentially a ministerial and heads of agencies exercise and it is expected that the ministers and most senior members of staff of their respective ministries will be present.

At the venue, there will also be a document centre adjacent to the public waiting area to provide photocopies of documents which agencies may wish to retain.

This centre, he said, will also undertake to prepare any letters or documents agencies may wish to issue on the spot.

Administrative Staff, Cassandra Assanah, emphasised that all issues presented by members of the public will be properly documented on the forms provided.

She noted that a system of colour-coded tags will be used to direct members of the public to the various agencies.