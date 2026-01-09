Roraima Airways cuts hinterland airfares across all rehabilitated airstrips

RORAIMA Airways, today, announced an immediate

seven percent reduction in airfares to all recently rehabilitated hinterland airstrips, making it the first airline in Guyana to operationalize cost reductions across every upgraded runway, rather than limiting relief to selected destinations.

According to a press release, this decisive action follows President Irfaan Ali’s national call for the aviation sector to support hinterland communities by reducing the cost of air travel, alongside Government-led investments to modernise and rehabilitate hinterland airstrips.

Over recent years, the Government of Guyana has undertaken a major aviation infrastructure programme, including the rehabilitation and modernization of airstrips across Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

There are an additional 11 airstrips scheduled for completion in the near future. These upgrades, together with the introduction of runway lighting systems and automated weather reporting, represent the most significant single advancement in aviation safety ever undertaken in Guyana.

As an airline that has served Guyana for over 30 years, including the execution of thousands of medical evacuation missions by day and night, Roraima Airways has long advocated for safer, more resilient aviation infrastructure.

“When public investment improves safety and reliability, it is our responsibility to translate those gains into real benefits for the people” said Capt. Gerry Gouveia Jr., Director of Aviation.

He said: “We heard the President’s call clearly. The Government has made a serious investment in safety and infrastructure, and we believe the private sector has a responsibility to respond with equally serious action. The improved condition of these airstrips allows us to reduce operational costs, and we are passing those savings directly to the people who depend on air transport.”

Following several weeks of detailed operational and cost analysis, Roraima Airways confirmed that the improved runway conditions materially reduce aircraft wear, maintenance exposure, and operational risk.

These efficiencies have enabled the airline to immediately implement a seven percent fare reduction to all rehabilitated airstrips, without exception.

Importantly, Roraima Airways confirmed that this same reduction will be automatically applied to every newly rehabilitated or newly constructed hinterland airstrip as they come online, ensuring a consistent, transparent, and nationwide pricing approach.

“Our view is simple: if infrastructure improves, all communities should benefit.”Capt. Gouveia added.

Guyana’s aviation safety progress has also received international validation. The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) recently achieved an 80% score in an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audit; exceeding the global average and affirming Guyana’s position as a regional leader in aviation.

Guyana has also become the first country in the region to officially adopt and execute an ICAO-aligned Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) programme, strengthening long-term safety, training, and institutional capacity.

The President has publicly signalled a target of a 15 percent reduction in hinterland airfares. Roraima Airways acknowledged that ambition and reaffirmed its commitment to continue working toward further reductions as infrastructure, efficiencies, and operational conditions continue to improve.

“This seven percent reduction is our concrete sustainable first step,” Capt. Gouveia said.

He added: “We are committed to continuing this journey, responsibly, transparently, and in partnership with the Government, so that safer runways ultimately translate into more affordable access for hinterland communities.”

Roraima Airways is a Guyana-based aviation operator with over three decades of service, playing a critical role in hinterland connectivity, emergency medical evacuations, and national development.

The airline operates in some of the most demanding aviation environments in the region, with a longstanding focus on safety, reliability, and public service.