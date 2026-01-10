Nandlall rejects ‘ridiculous’ claims gov’t forced out former Chancellor

ATTORNEY General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, on Thursday, strongly dismissed suggestions that the government orchestrated the removal of retired Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, describing the claims as baseless and insulting to the former head of the judiciary.

Nandlall made the remarks while speaking with reporters at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) office in Kingston, Georgetown, after being asked by a reporter to respond to public speculation surrounding Justice Cummings-Edwards’ departure from office.

“That’s ridiculous. I saw that somewhere. Justice Cummings is a qualified, very respected jurist. Do you think Justice Cummings would subject herself to that type of conduct? Why you think she would have someone remove her from the job?” Nandlall said.3

The Attorney General’s comments come amid public commentary over the circumstances surrounding Justice Cummings-Edwards’ early retirement.

Those claims, however, have not been supported by any official documentation or statements from the former chancellor herself.

The government has consistently maintained that it respects the separation of powers and the autonomy of the judiciary, a position Nandlall has reiterated on multiple occasions in response to criticism of the administration’s relationship with the courts.

After returning from a two-month leave, Justice Cummings-Edwards resumed duties at the Court of Appeal on October 23, 2025. While she was on leave, Justice Roxane George, SC, was sworn in as acting Chancellor, and Justice Navindra Singh assumed the role of acting Chief Justice.

Just days later after her return to work, she commenced early retirement following approval from President Dr Irfaan Ali for her pre-retirement leave.

After Justice Cummings-Edwards’ early retirement, Justice George, SC, remained in her position as acting Chancellor, and Justice Singh continued to serve as acting Chief Justice.

Justice Cummings-Edwards was first appointed acting Chief Justice of Guyana in December 2015, replacing Justice Ian Chang when he went on pre-retirement leave.

She then assumed the role of acting Chancellor of the Judiciary in March 2017, marking her elevation to the highest judicial office in the country while still holding acting status.

After Justice Cummings-Edwards was elevated to acting Chancellor of the Judiciary in March 2017, the role of acting Chief Justice was filled by Justice George.

Justice Cummings-Edwards boasts more than three decades of experience in Guyana’s legal system, having served with distinction across both the prosecutorial and judicial arms of the law.

Her legal career began at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in 1988, where she was appointed as a State Counsel. Over the years, she steadily advanced through the ranks, serving as a Senior State Counsel before being promoted to Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions. She later assumed the role of Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions and went on to act as Director of Public Prosecutions until her elevation to the bench in 2000.

Upon her appointment as a High Court Judge, Justice Cummings-Edwards presided over a wide range of matters for eight years, building a reputation for diligence and legal rigor.

In 2008, she was elevated to the Court of Appeal as a Justice of Appeal, further cementing her standing within the judiciary and marking a significant milestone in her judicial career.

Justice Cummings-Edwards’ academic credentials complement her extensive professional experience. She holds a Master of Laws degree with Merit from the University of London and earned her Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of the West Indies in 1986.

She completed her Legal Education Certificate at the Hugh Wooding Law School in 1988, formally qualifying her to practise law in the Caribbean.