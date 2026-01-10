Prosecution requests earlier hearing date in Mohameds extradition case

A LETTER from Glenn Hanoman, one of the attorneys for the prosecution, has prompted renewed discussion over the scheduling of the extradition proceedings against United States‑indicted businessmen Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed.

In his correspondence dated January 8 to Clerk of Court Destiny Woodman, Hanoman requested that the court consider rescheduling the continuation of the committal hearing to an earlier date than the currently set February 5 and 6.

The letter, sent on behalf of lead prosecutor Jamaican King’s Counsel Terrence Williams and his team, noted that the prosecution had rescheduled their diaries and were available to appear before January 20, on January 20, or during the week of January 26.

Hanoman respectfully asked that Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman consider an earlier fixture that would be convenient for all parties and the court.

In response, a separate letter from Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, representing the defence, along with Senior Counsel Rajiv Persad, and attorneys Siand Dhurjon and Damien Da Silva, stressed that they were unable to accommodate any change from the February dates.

The defence cited “inflexible professional and personal commitments,” including a two‑week convalescence for post‑cancer treatment, as well as other judicial and court assignments that could not be rearranged.

The letter noted that the February adjournment had already been carefully agreed upon following extensive discussion in court, and no explanation had been provided for the prosecution’s subsequent request for an earlier date.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all counsel for the requested individuals would remain amenable to an adjournment to dates after February 5 and 6, should that course prove more convenient to our learned friends representing the requesting state,” the defence letter stated.

Magistrate Latchman will decide the next steps in the case.

The magistrate had originally suggested January 20 for the continuation of the proceedings, but Williams advised that the date was unsuitable as he was required to attend the start of another trial on January 19.

The letters follow Thursday’s proceedings at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, during which Magistrate Latchman allowed a statement from Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Hugh Hilton Todd to be filed and served on the defence.

The late disclosure of the minister’s statement prompted the court to halt further witness testimony and adjourn the case to February 5 and 6. The statement, relating to Section 6 of the Fugitive Offenders (Amendment) Act, is intended to tender a certificate confirming the existence of an extradition arrangement, without requiring the minister to testify in court.

The prosecution, led by Williams KC and supported by Jamaican attorneys Herbert McKenzie and Celine Deidrick, argued that the disclosure was made out of caution and that the law allows for additional documents if necessary. Defence counsel objected, with Forde requesting that no further disclosures be permitted.

Magistrate Latchman ultimately sided with the defence on this point.

The extradition case stems from a U.S. request accusing the Mohameds of operating an international criminal network allegedly involved in gold smuggling, money laundering, and tax evasion.

They face 11 criminal counts in the U.S. Southern District of Florida. The pair, owners of Mohamed’s Enterprise, remain on $150,000 bail each, have surrendered their passports, and are required to report weekly to the Ruimveldt Police Station.