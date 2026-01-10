Gold miner remanded to prison over attempted murder charge

A 32-year-old gold miner, Ken McPherson, also known as “Gods,” of Lot 53 Litchfield Village, West Coast Berbice, has been remanded to prison after being charged in connection with a shooting incident in the Middle Mazaruni.

McPherson is accused of attempting to commit murder following an incident that occurred on August 18, 2025, at 14 Miles Issano Landing, Middle Mazaruni River. Police allege that he shot Shamar Adrian during the incident.

He was arrested on the day of the alleged offence and subsequently charged.

On Friday, January 9, 2026, at about 10:00 hours, McPherson appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed, where the charge was read to him. As the offence is indictable, he was not required to enter a plea.

The court ordered that McPherson be remanded to prison, and the matter was adjourned to February 24, 2026.

Attempted murder is a serious criminal offence under the law and is dealt with in the High Court following the completion of preliminary proceedings in the Magistrate’s Court.