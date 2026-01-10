News Archives
GPF reports 130 murders, 137 road-traffic deaths for 2025
THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has reported that a total of 130 murders and 124 road accidents resulting in 137 deaths were recorded across the country for the year 2025.

In a statement providing an update on national crime and traffic statistics, the police explained that the figures are the result of a structured process of data compilation, verification, and internal review conducted across all divisions before being finalised for public release.

The force noted that while crime trends and provisional statistics were shared during the Christmas policing briefing in November 2025, the reporting year had not yet been formally closed at that time and the data was still undergoing final verification and reconciliation.

According to the police, this verification process is necessary to ensure that the information released is accurate, complete, and consistent across all administrative divisions.

The Guyana Police Force said it remains committed to providing the media and the public with reliable and verifiable crime and traffic data, and emphasised that official statistics are  released only after  completion of the internal review and approval process.

The figures reflect the total number of murders recorded nationwide in 2025, as well as road-traffic accidents that resulted in fatalities during the same period.

