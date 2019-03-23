Some 75,000 Guyanese tapped potable water in last three years-GWI Managing-Director

AS Guyana joined with the rest of the world on the 22nd March, 2019 to observe World Water Day under the theme, “Leaving no one behind,” it was proclaimed that approximately 75,000 Guyanese gained access to potable water from 2015 to present.

This proclamation was made by Managing-Director of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van-West Charles at a symposium hosted by the company on Friday at the Egbert Benjamin Conference Hall in Linden, Region 10, the company said in a release. The managing-director also strongly believes that GWI will attain Sustainable Development Goal number 6, which speaks to “Clean Water for all” by 2025– five years early. He was at the time addressing an audience of regional officials, representatives of international organisations, GWI staff, students and teachers.

This, he explained, will be made possible with the commitment of GWI’s staff and policy guidance from the government. Even as he spoke with confidence of future achievements, Dr. Van-West Charles also took the opportunity to highlight that the utility has since 2016 immensely improved its water-quality testing and analysis. The capacity building of its staff and the establishment of a number of mini laboratories across the country were noted as the factors responsible for these improvements. GWI has also increased the inventory of transmission and distribution mains by more than 10 per cent (10%).

Dr. Van-West Charles said that the theme of World Water Day 2019 calls on all stakeholders to examine why persons are left behind and places emphasis on how access to water, sanitation and sustainable water management can be the drivers for change. According to him, access to knowledge, coupled with the attainment of understanding is needed in this regard.

This year’s theme draws focus to the importance of freshwater and its sustainable management. In Guyana, freshwater sources are in the form of Watersheds, with the Dakoura Creek Watershed in Linden being the most researched and documented watershed in Guyana. This Watershed is the source of water for some 10,000 residents of Linden.

The managing director therefore took the opportunity to stress that this therefore means that protecting and safeguarding the watershed is critical. Additionally, he called on citizens of Linden to set the tone for the organisational policy and programmatic focus of watershed management

Dr. Van-West Charles said that focus must also be placed on the nexus between the contamination of freshwater and groundwater resources as attention is being placed on those persons without access to potable water. He also took the opportunity to urge Guyanese to care for GWI’s infrastructure which is utilised for water production and distribution, failing which, persons who do not have access will be affected. He underscored the important roles played by the regional democratic councils, government ministries, customers and multilateral agencies in ensuring water for all.

Meanwhile, Linden Mayor, Ms. Waneka Arrindell, congratulated GWI’s Linden team for their efforts in ensuring that no citizen of Linden is left behind. She also took the opportunity to stress that as Linden moves towards adapting the Sustainable Development goals, the sustainable use of freshwater sources is very important. She said that persons must be cognisant of how they utilise water and how it affects others and work towards protecting and preserving, rather than wasting water resources. Ms. Arrindell assured that the Linden Mayor and Town Council is willing to play the necessary roles.

According to her, the council together with the Ministry of Communities is embarking on a stringent programme to clear all waste from the environs of the Dakoura Creek Watershed in an effort to protect the watershed. Vice-chairman of Region 10, Mr. Delroy Adolf in his remarks stressed the importance of water as he urged residents to conserve the valuable resource. He stressed that the only way to leave no one behind is to conserve water so that others can have. In addition to the symposium hosted on the occasion of World Water Day, a panel discussion, tour to the Dakoura Creek Watershed and essay and poster competitions were hosted, with emphasis being placed on watersheds. Results of those competitions will be announced shortly.