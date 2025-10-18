‘We have a responsibility to combat transnational crime’

—President Ali affirms Guyana’s position maintain regional peace, dismantle illicit operations

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has reiterated Guyana’s commitment to supporting international efforts against drug trafficking and transnational crime, following reports of a recent United States strike on a vessel allegedly transporting narcotics from Venezuela in Caribbean waters.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, President Ali addressed questions regarding the US operation, which is said to have targeted a vessel involved in illicit drug trafficking originating from Venezuela, a growing concern in the region.

“We will do everything in support of combating transnational crime and illicit drugs. We have a responsibility for the citizens of this region and the people globally to support and to work with our allies,” President Ali said.

Emphasising Guyana’s long-standing partnerships in regional security cooperation, President Ali noted that collaboration in the fight against transnational crime is nothing new for the country.

“We have been collaborating for decades. We’ve been supporting each other for decades in the fight against drugs and illicit activity.”

He reminded that Guyana has partnered with nations such as the United States, Brazil, Colombia and Suriname for decades to curb transnational crime and dismantle illicit operations.

He also dismissed claims that U.S. actions could destabilise the Caribbean, calling for any such suggestions to be taken seriously and scrutinised.

“If anyone says the Caribbean should be afraid, they should be called in for questioning,” Ali said. “That would mean they have information suggesting some harm would come to the region.”

However, the President was clear in outlining his foremost responsibility, asserting: “My priority as Commander-in-Chief is to ensure the safety of this country, people of this country and our territory.”

According to several international reports, two suspects have been detained following a U.S military strike on a suspected drug vessel.

This is a part of a larger operation that was launched by President Donald Trump last month to curb the trafficking of drugs.