National top performer, Yashoda Samaroo, admitted to the Bar

AT just 23 years old, former Queen’s College scholar and national top performer Yashoda Samaroo has been officially admitted to practise as an Attorney-at-Law in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

Her petition for admission was presented before Madam Justice Kumar-Chetty at the High Court in Georgetown by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, who appeared on her behalf.

Samaroo, who hails from Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara, stood before the court surrounded by her family, mentors, and friends, describing the occasion as “the most anticipated day of [her] life.”

During her maiden address to the court, Samaroo reflected on her journey to the Bar — one marked by academic excellence, perseverance, and gratitude.

“Your Honour, as a young girl, the idea of becoming an Attorney-at-Law by the age of 23 felt like a dream almost too big to achieve,” she said. “While it was all I ever wanted, there was always a lingering doubt about whether I could truly make it — because from an early age, I knew of the exorbitant costs associated with legal studies.”

Samaroo’s academic record has been outstanding from the start. After completing her primary education at Valmiki Vidyalaya Primary School, she was named among the top ten performers nationally at the National Grade Six Assessment. At Queen’s College, she earned 15 Grade One passes and two Grade Two passes at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, ranking her as Guyana’s tenth National Top Performer in 2018.

Following her CSEC success, Samaroo joined the Audit Office of Guyana, where she worked for nearly five years before pursuing higher education full-time. She began her tertiary journey at the University of Guyana, completing her Bachelor of Laws degree with Distinction after first excelling in the Bachelor of Social Sciences (International Relations) programme with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

In 2023, she commenced studies at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago, where she was awarded the Legal Education Certificate on October 5, 2025, having successfully completed all prescribed courses. Her dedication also earned her a place on the Principal’s Roll of Honour, recognising her for achieving ‘A’ grades in seven of eleven courses over two years.

While at law school, Samaroo served as President of the Hindu Students’ Society and contributed to The Gavel, the institution’s official newsletter. She also completed ten weeks of in-service training at the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Chambers of the Attorney General of Guyana.

In her heartfelt address, Samaroo credited her family for their unwavering support throughout her journey. “Mom and Dad, my dreams became yours, and you both worked tirelessly to make them a reality,” she said, paying tribute to her parents’ sacrifices and encouragement.

She also expressed deep appreciation to her sisters, Sharada and Roshni, for their companionship; to her grandparents; to the Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud and the Persaud family; and to her mentors and colleagues at the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Samaroo closed her remarks with gratitude to her faith and a solemn vow to uphold the honour and dignity of her profession.

“I vow to serve the people of Guyana with the utmost professionalism and to the best of my ability,” she said. “I will always remain a student of the law and fulfill my duty to this Honourable Court.”

With her admission, Samaroo joins the growing number of young, high-achieving Guyanese entering the legal profession, embodying excellence, humility, and dedication to public service.