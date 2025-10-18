GuyExpo celebrates 30 years, showcasing Guyana’s growth, innovation

MARKING a significant milestone in driving business development and innovation, GuyExpo celebrates 30 years as one of the Caribbean’s leading events for trade and investment.

From its launch in 1995 as just a small local fair, GuyExpo has now evolved significantly into one of the largest and most influential experiences.

This collaborative journey over the past three decades has seen the growth and development of manufacturers, entrepreneurs and investors, opening doors and providing meaningful opportunities to connect to regional and international markets.

As the years progressed, patrons were able to experience a diverse range of small and medium-sized businesses exhibiting their products and services, giving them much-needed exposure and consistency to grow and expand in the industry.

This opened new avenues for foreign investors to experience and find opportunities in the rich diversity of Guyana’s major sectors.

The impact has even reached some of the most remote locations in Guyana, as it provides entrepreneurs with a platform to evolve with their unique contributions to Guyana’s business landscape and opportunities for economic growth.

This year’s exhibition celebrates that very evolution under the theme “Transformation Through Entrepreneurship and Innovation.” Scheduled for November 13 to 16, the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia is set to be transformed with a vision to elevate the experience and sustain its legacy.

Beyond the exhibition booths, this year will feature an immersive line-up of activities, including a special Business-to-Business (B2B) component that will allow major companies to engage with local businesses that are participating this year, fostering networking and mentorship under one roof.

The tourism village returns with over 250 booths that highlight a diverse display of the sector, while the expanded entertainment lineup features local artists.

In addition, exhibitors who have been with GuyExpo for the past 30 years will be honoured for their continuous participation and contributions to the event’s success.

Each year, the expo continues to expand in all sectors, including agriculture and manufacturing, tourism, oil and gas and even technology, showcasing Guyana’s rich cultural tapestry as a regional hub for trade and investment.

Reflecting on the past years of achievements, GuyExpo has played an instrumental role in connecting people with purpose. Looking ahead, Guyana’s future will be driven by opportunity, collaboration and innovation. (DPI)