‘Loyalty to Guyana above all’ — President Ali tells new GDF officers

—Urges new GDF officers to serve the people, defend the Constitution and lead with honour

STANDING before the nation’s newest military leaders, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and President Dr. Irfaan Ali urged the latest cohorts of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to put loyalty before self, underscoring the key role leadership plays in safeguarding Guyana’s sovereignty.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, on Friday, administered the instruments of commission and state warrants while commending those officers for their dedication and achievement.

“You are the newest custodians of a noble tradition,” Dr. Ali said while explaining to the officers that loyalty must always be to the Constitution and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana, transcending political or personal affiliations.

“You serve not a party, not an individual, but the people of Guyana- all of them. Your first duty is to defend our nation’s sovereignty and uphold the democratic principles that define our Republic,” the President stressed.

The presentation of the instruments, according to the President, is not just about individual achievement, but also the “renewal of the covenant between the public and those who are defending under the authority.”

With the power vested within the National Defence Act, President Ali administered the instrument to 22 officers of the Standard Officers Course Number 56, three warrant officers and one chief petty officer.

“These signify that you have been tested, proven and now found worthy of leadership in our national defence,” he said.

The presentation of the instruments marked the official entry for those officers to enter into the ranks of those entrusted to “safeguard our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Dr. Ali said.

As he continued to address those officers, the President reminded them that the instrument bestowed is not one of privilege but of responsibility to Guyana and its Constitution.

“You are assuming leadership at a time of rapid transformation, both within our country and across the global security environment. The nature of warfare and defence has evolved.

“Traditional threats are now compounded by transnational risk, cyber intrusion, narco trafficking, illegal fishing, environmental disasters and the ripple effect of regional instability. Modern military leadership requires more than physical readiness. It demands strategic thinking, technological confidence and adaptability,” the Head of State said.

Dr Ali said that the officer must be as comfortable with data and digital tools as with discipline and drills, noting that the GDF is committed to continuous education, to ensure officers develop the skills necessary for a modern, agile and technologically advanced military.

“The GDF must always act as a unifying symbol of national pride and stability. As Guyana continues its journey of transformation, driven by new industries, new infrastructure and new opportunities, the Defence Force must mirror that transformation. You must be the embodiment of the discipline, co-operation and foresight that our nation itself strives to achieve,” President Ali said.

While stating that leadership is both a privilege and a burden, Dr. Ali called on the officers to lead with humility, courage and vision, affirming that their service represents a higher calling.

With these instruments, the President reminded the officers that their courage remains the most indispensable of military virtues and it is a result of standing in the face of danger, whether from external aggression or internal disorder.

“The eyes of your nation are upon you, and the future of our defence force rests in part on your shoulders,” he noted, while telling officers that may their service bring honour to Guyana and the people.