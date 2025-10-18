News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Loyalty to Guyana above all’ — President Ali tells new GDF officers
President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali (centre) is flanked by Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan; Colonel Sheldon Howell; and Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency and National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia (Ret’d), along with the 22 newly commissioned Second Lieutenants of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) following the presentation of instruments of commission and state warrants at State House on Friday (DPI photo)
President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali (centre) is flanked by Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan; Colonel Sheldon Howell; and Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency and National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia (Ret’d), along with the 22 newly commissioned Second Lieutenants of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) following the presentation of instruments of commission and state warrants at State House on Friday (DPI photo)

—Urges new GDF officers to serve the people, defend the Constitution and lead with honour

STANDING before the nation’s newest military leaders, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and President Dr. Irfaan Ali urged the latest cohorts of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to put loyalty before self, underscoring the key role leadership plays in safeguarding Guyana’s sovereignty.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, on Friday, administered the instruments of commission and state warrants while commending those officers for their dedication and achievement.

“You are the newest custodians of a noble tradition,” Dr. Ali said while explaining to the officers that loyalty must always be to the Constitution and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana, transcending political or personal affiliations.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Irfaan Ali receives a salute from a newly commissioned officer during the presentation of instruments of commission and state warrants at State House on Friday (Delano Williams photos)

“You serve not a party, not an individual, but the people of Guyana- all of them. Your first duty is to defend our nation’s sovereignty and uphold the democratic principles that define our Republic,” the President stressed.

The presentation of the instruments, according to the President, is not just about individual achievement, but also the “renewal of the covenant between the public and those who are defending under the authority.”

With the power vested within the National Defence Act, President Ali administered the instrument to 22 officers of the Standard Officers Course Number 56, three warrant officers and one chief petty officer.

“These signify that you have been tested, proven and now found worthy of leadership in our national defence,” he said.

The presentation of the instruments marked the official entry for those officers to enter into the ranks of those entrusted to “safeguard our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Dr. Ali said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Irfaan Ali

As he continued to address those officers, the President reminded them that the instrument bestowed is not one of privilege but of responsibility to Guyana and its Constitution.

“You are assuming leadership at a time of rapid transformation, both within our country and across the global security environment. The nature of warfare and defence has evolved.

“Traditional threats are now compounded by transnational risk, cyber intrusion, narco trafficking, illegal fishing, environmental disasters and the ripple effect of regional instability. Modern military leadership requires more than physical readiness. It demands strategic thinking, technological confidence and adaptability,” the Head of State said.

Dr Ali said that the officer must be as comfortable with data and digital tools as with discipline and drills, noting that the GDF is committed to continuous education, to ensure officers develop the skills necessary for a modern, agile and technologically advanced military.

“The GDF must always act as a unifying symbol of national pride and stability. As Guyana continues its journey of transformation, driven by new industries, new infrastructure and new opportunities, the Defence Force must mirror that transformation. You must be the embodiment of the discipline, co-operation and foresight that our nation itself strives to achieve,” President Ali said.

Newly commissioned officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) take their oath of allegiance, pledging to serve the Co-operative Republic of Guyana with loyalty, honour, and discipline

While stating that leadership is both a privilege and a burden, Dr. Ali called on the officers to lead with humility, courage and vision, affirming that their service represents a higher calling.

With these instruments, the President reminded the officers that their courage remains the most indispensable of military virtues and it is a result of standing in the face of danger, whether from external aggression or internal disorder.

“The eyes of your nation are upon you, and the future of our defence force rests in part on your shoulders,” he noted, while telling officers that may their service bring honour to Guyana and the people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.