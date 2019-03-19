Man remanded for assaulting Policemen and robbery

ORIN Ridley, a 26-year-old resident of 173 Campbell Street was on March 18, hauled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for four offences, allegedly committed between January 31, 2019, and March 12, 2019.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that on March 12, 2019, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Sunika Ramkalan in the vicinity of Albert Street, Georgetown of one BLU Cellphone, a bag and an umbrella, all valued at $24,000.

The second charge read that on January 31, 2019, at Albert Street, he allegedly robbed Akash Ramkalan of a pedal cycle valued $18,000 while being armed with a gun.

He was also charged for assaulting Police Constable Nigel Reid who attempted to apprehend him at his Campbell Street home on March 12, 2019.

The last charge read that on March 12, 2019, at his 173 Campbell Street home, he also allegedly assaulted Police Constable Clive Mark with the intention to hinder the police from arresting him.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges read to him by the magistrate and in his attempt to prove his innocence in the matter, he proffered that the charges were a set-up and swore that he was not a part of any wrong-doing.

The miner was refused bail following Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield’s objection to the bail application, noting the seriousness of the offence.

The magistrate subsequently remanded the accused to prison until his next court appearance on March 25, 2019.