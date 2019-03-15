The ‘Gargamel’ returns!

– Buju Banton to perform at ‘I am Legend’ Concert on May 25

REGGAE Superstar Buju Banton is confirmed to perform in Guyana on May 25, 2019 as part of the Guyana Independence Carnival Celebrations.

There’s been much excitement ever since a few popular social media personalities leaked information that Buju Banton is expected to perform here Guyana in May, and that frenzy went up a notch after it was officially announced that he will indeed be coming.

After seeing how excited Guyanese were to see Buju, High Frequency Entertainment, in collaboration with King Leo Promotion and the Guyana Carnival Committee decided that it is a great opportunity to make Guyana a part of the ‘Long Walk to Freedom’ tour.

Buju Banton, whose ‘Long Road to Freedom’ tour was announced late last year, had listed many countries in the Caribbean, such as Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St. Kitts, Suriname, Grenada and his home country, Jamaica. Finally, Guyana is on that list.

Banton, who has always referred to Guyana as one of his favourite Caribbean countries he liked performing in, has not come here in over 12 years. However, he will return with his full band to give his Guyanese fans a long overdue and highly-anticipated concert.

The reggae superstar is known for hits such as ‘Untold Stories’, ‘Wanna be Loved’, ‘Champion’, ‘Deportees’, ‘Not an easy Road’ and much more.

Tickets for this event are on sale Online at www.Iamlegendconcert.com. According to the organisers, General tickets are currently being sold at US$25, VIP US$150 and VVIP US$200.