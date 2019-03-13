Men charged with possession of unlicensed firearm

DENNIS Johnson and Mark Fraser on Tuesday appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, jointly charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

It is alleged that on the night of November 23, 2018, the duo were arrested on the Buxton railway embankment, East Coast Demerara.

The court was told that on the night of the arrest, a patrol unit from the Cove and John Police Station received a report that there was a robbery under arms in progress in the vicinity of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.

According to the police, the suspects were identified as two males of African descent. While patrolling, the police observed the suspects on a motor cycle and pursued them. During the chase, the rider lost control and crashed into a utility pole, resulting in injuries to the two men. Consequently, they were rushed to the Georgetown Hospital, where they were under police guard until they were discharged.

Johnson and Fraser were unrepresented by counsel when they appeared in court on Tuesday; they were therefore allowed to question police witnesses, as a result of which the defendants concluded that the police had concocted the charge against them.

They will return to court on March 19,2019.