Jamaica squad for Women’s World Cup to be chosen next month: coach

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Jamaica’s squad for this year’s FIFA Women’s Cup in France is expected to be selected following a training camp in South Africa next month.

The camp will run from April 1 to 9 and assistant coach Andrew Price believes the current 24-member training squad will be whittled down to the final 14 thereafter.

“I believe that it (final selection) will be in short order. We will let the players know who have been selected to that final 14,” the Gleaner newspaper here quoted Price as saying.

“There is another training camp in April, and so there is still an opportunity for other players to be selected.

“I think, based on the last two training camps, we believe that we will come up with a cadre of about 14 to 16 players who will definitely make the trip to France.”

Jamaica became the first Caribbean country to qualify for a FIFA Women’s World Cup when they beat Panama on penalties in the third-place match at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship last October.

Since then, they have been undergoing preparation for the June 7 to July showpiece, where they feature in Group C alongside Australia, Italy and Brazil.

In two recent friendly matches against Chile, they pulled off a 1-0 win over the South Americans before edging them 3-2 a few days later.

Price praised the side’s attitude in both matches, pointing out that there would be tough competition for places.

“I believed the team showed a bit of resilience against the Chileans, and we just want to improve our fitness and our understanding,” he noted.

“Everybody wants to be included, and so everybody is putting in her utmost. All the players want to make that trip to France.

“I think it is good when the coaches have a difficulty in selecting the team as it is very competitive and that is what we want.”