Possible 20-athlete contingent for CARIFTA Games, says AAG’s Hutson

AFTER three separate weekends of high-quality competition, the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) revealed 17 locally based athletes, who have qualified for the CARIFTA Games 2019, with an additional three overseas-based athletes who also secured qualification standards for the Games.

Among the locally based female athletes who have qualified for the Games is young sprinter Deshana Skeete who qualified in the 200m event while jumper Princess Browne (triple jump) and middle distance star Shaquka Tyrell (800m, 1500m) also met AAG’s qualifying standards.

A seasoned campaigner, Daniel Williams, will possibly make his third appearance at the Games in the Boys’ U-20 200m while the vastly improved Daniel Melville (400m), young distance star Cordell Charles (1500m) and L’oneil Marks (100m, 200m) also made qualifying times in their various events.

AAG boss, Aubrey Hutson, told Chronicle Sport that the “three weekends were really good, you saw the constant improvement of athletes as well as coaches going back to the drawing board to help their athletes”.

He revealed that the AAG gave the athletes the highest quality of competition in order to motivate them to push harder for the qualifying times. “We incorporated the best of the senior athletes that we have at home in those three meets, we did this because this is the kind of competition that our young athletes will face at the Games”.

According to Hutson; “Our (AAG’s) intention is to incorporate Claudrice McKoy (800m, 1500m), Chantoba Bright (long jump, triple jump) and Joanna Archer (3000m) into the contingent. After meeting, we will finalise our budget and start booking flights. We will also look at the appointment of officials to travel with the team. These officials will include coaches who can offer technical support to the athletes.”

There is a possibility that the contingent could grow even larger with the inclusion of other athletes for the various relay events.

“This could be our largest contingent yet; we are looking at sending them because they have all earned their spots and their right to be there”.

He also called on the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Government of Guyana and Corporate Guyana to support the young athletes in their endeavours.

The Cayman Islands will host the 48th edition of the premier Regional track and field event, This will be the third time after doing so for the first time in 1995 then more recently in 2010. The Games will run from April 20 to April 22.

Below is the full list of Guyanese athletes who have qualified for the CARIFTA Games:



Locally based athletes

Females

Brianna Charles – Running Brave (100m)

Deshana Skeete – Christianburg/Wismar SS (200m)

Keliza Smith – Running Brave (400m)

Adriel Austin – Running Brave (800m)

Shaquka Tyrell – Christianburg/Wismar SS (800, 1500m)

Princess Browne – Running Brave (Triple jump)

Jahaziah Copeland – Upper Dem (Shot put)

Anisha Gibbons – Ruralites (Javelin)

Males

Osrick Pellew – Ruralite (100m)

Loneil Marks – Hopetown Flames (100, 200m)

Osa Blair – Police (100m)

Daniel Williams – Upper Demerara (200m)

Cordell Charles – Super Upcoming Runners (1500m)

Daniel Melville – Police (800m)

Matthew Gordon – Hopetown Flames (3000m)

Melon Lowenfield – GDF (High Jump)

Tremaine Browne – Christianburg/Wismar SS (Long Jump)

Overseas-based athletes

Claudrice McKoy (800m, 1500m)

Chantoba Bright (Long Jump, Triple Jump)

Joanna Archer (800m, 3000m)