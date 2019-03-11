‘Buxton Mash’ ignites East Coast

THE Buxton/ Foulis ‘Mash’ ignited the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), on Sunday, as hundreds of revellers enjoyed the last of the Mashramani celebration in grand style.

Chairperson of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region Four, Genevieve Allen, shared that this is an annual event that has been ongoing for 15 years.

“It is an event that is organised mainly by the Buxton/Foulis area, but attracts persons from the whole East Coast and even farther,” Allen shared.

Furthermore, she underscored that the event is one which brings together the people of the area and allows them to celebrate Guyana’s national observance – Mashramani — in grand fashion.

The event was scheduled to start at 13:00hrs and then 14:00hrs, but the mobilisation really started at 15:00hrs. Perhaps, the ‘East Coasters’ needed the extra few minutes to recharge from the midnight J’ouvert that had ended only a few hours before that.

It started through a narrow street, right where ‘Chicken King’ grill is found. It was a sight to see the three large trucks- which were, by the way, filled with people ready to fete, squeeze through here.

The bands then proceeded to the ‘linetop’ where they headed towards the Buxton Ground, located just shy of the seawall. There, hundreds of persons flocked the ground to enjoy the rest of the sunny Sunday afternoon and then feted into the night.