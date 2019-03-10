BREAKING: Charity-bound Venezuelan passenger boat explodes off Waini Coast

–elderly survivor recounts harrowing tale

A Venezuelan passenger boat with 23 persons caught afire and exploded off he Waini Coast on Sunday morning , leaving several persons missing.

The boat , which departed the Bolivarian Republic around 0430hrs on Sunday , caught afire as it headed for Charity on the Essequibo Coast.

On board were 73-year -old Phylis Archer and her husband ; the woman was rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital but the fate of her husband and other passengers remain uncertain.

Archer, who is being prepared to be air-dashed to the city for further treatment, told the Guyana Chronicle that the boat departed around 04:30 hrs on Sunday and three hours later, she heard an explosion.She said the choppy waters prevented her from grabbing her husband whom she noted is blind.

Archer said that after the boat caught afire , the engines exploded and she held onto the sinking vessel. She said she saw others trying to swim to shore which was in the distance.The elderly woman said she had already gave up when she heard shouting and was taken into a rescue boat.She said she suffered severe burns to her body including her hands, torso and face.

Archer, who was headed to a relative at Petshop Street in Parika, East Bank Essequibo, said she made the trip on several occasions and according to her, she was returning permanently with her husband, Carlos Archer and a friend , Sabrina Vermpon.

Officials at the Mabaruma hospital are making arrangements to ferry the injured woman to the city.

Rescuers are combing the area off the Waini for survivors.