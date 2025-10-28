Newly-licensed Pharmacists urged to drive innovation in Guyana’s Health Sector

MINISTER of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, extended congratulations to 22 newly-licensed pharmacists during the White Coat Ceremony held on Sunday at Cara Lodge.

The graduates, who completed their studies in November 2023, spent the past year interning at various health facilities across Guyana.

Addressing the graduates, Dr. Anthony highlighted the growing opportunities in Guyana’s healthcare sector.

“You are graduating at a very opportune time,” he said, noting the completion of six new hospitals, each equipped with outpatient and inpatient pharmacies, and the construction of eight additional facilities across the country.

Hospitals are currently under construction in Regions One, Eight, and Nine, while designs are being finalised for a facility in Region Seven, with plans progressing for a hospital in the Mazaruni area, and Level 5 hospitals in New Amsterdam, Ogle, and West Demerara.

The Minister encouraged graduates to pursue advanced studies and research, stressing the importance of continuous learning in the dynamic field of pharmacy.

“Guyana needs pharmacists who are inquisitive, ambitious, and committed to driving scientific progress,” he said, outlining the government’s vision to transform Guyana into a biomedical and life sciences hub.

Plans include harnessing the country’s biodiversity for pharmaceutical research and establishing partnerships with European life sciences parks and international pharmaceutical companies to produce biosimilars.

Dr. Anthony also discussed ongoing reforms in the health sector, including the modernisation of the Materials Management Unit (MMU) to improve efficiency, accountability, and supply chain management for medicines.

Five new regional warehouses are under construction to support this initiative, with pharmacists playing a crucial role in maintaining high standards of medication management.

The Minister emphasised the importance of collaborative healthcare, urging pharmacists to actively participate in patient safety by addressing potential prescription conflicts. He also announced plans to establish a Quality Department within the Ministry of Health and integrate clinical decision support systems into electronic health records.

Highlighting global health challenges, Dr. Anthony warned about antimicrobial resistance (AMR), calling on pharmacists to help curb the misuse of antibiotics in both human medicine and the poultry industry.

“If we want to deliver better care, it is up to all of us to make it happen. As new pharmacists, we expect you to lead by example,” he said.

Chair of the Pharmacy Council of Guyana, Dr. Karishma Jeeboo, reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to strengthening pharmacy education, professional standards, and regulatory oversight.

She highlighted recent improvements in internship programmes, structured exit examinations, and continuing education for preceptors. The Council also recently received the Caribbean Association of Pharmacists’ Excellence in Regulatory Affairs Award for its dedication to ethical standards and professional advancement.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Medical Officer (ag), Dr. Jeetendra Mohanlall, Director of Medical and Professional Services at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Dr. Navin Rambaran, and President of the Guyana Pharmacists Association, Mr. Kwame Waldron.