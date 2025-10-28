Medical teams working around the clock to treat explosion victims

– eight persons taken to GPHC following gas station blast

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has confirmed that eight persons were brought to the institution on Sunday night following the deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown.

In a statement issued Monday, the hospital said the patients—ranging from children to older adults—arrived at the Accident and Emergency Department around 19:45 hours and were immediately triaged, assessed, and stabilised by the medical team.

According to the hospital, three of the eight patients were treated for minor injuries and later discharged, while four others were admitted—two children with significant injuries and two adult women for observation. Sadly, one child was pronounced dead on arrival.

The two injured paediatric patients reportedly underwent emergency surgical procedures and are now in the recovery room under close observation. Both remain in critical but stable condition.

Meanwhile, the two adult patients sustained multiple soft-tissue injuries to the face, head, neck, and thigh. One of the women also suffered a leg fracture. Both are described as stable and under close monitoring.

As part of GPHC’s trauma protocol, CT scans were conducted on all patients to detect any possible internal injuries. The hospital has also activated its Social Work and Psychiatry Departments to provide counselling and psychological support to survivors and relatives of the victims.

The statement noted that several key medical specialities are involved in the ongoing treatment and management of the patients, including General Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, ENT, and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Earlier Monday morning, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, along with Director of Medical and Professional Services, Dr. Navindranauth Rambaran and senior nursing officials, visited the hospital to assess the patients’ progress and offer support to their families.

The GPHC reiterated its commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to all affected patients and extended sincere condolences to the family of the deceased child.

“The hospital extends sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and remains committed to supporting all those impacted by this tragic event,” the statement concluded.

Further updates are expected as the investigation and patient care progress.