Josiah-Tanner wins three gold, two silver medals at US Masters Indoor Championships

GUYANESE-born long-distance runner Euleen Josiah-Tanner dominated the 40-44-year-old age-category of the USA Track and Field (USATF) Masters Indoor Championships, which was held over the weekend at the JDL Fast Track in Winston, Salem, North Carolina.

After defending her 3 000m title with a time of 11:08.43 on Friday and winning gold in the one-miler on Saturday afternoon (5:36.47), the Southern California Track Club (So Cal Track Club) athlete helped her team to two relay medals (gold and silver) and an individual silver in the 800m.

The 44-year-old who placed fourth last year in the 800m clocked 2:35.88 for a second place this year. She finished over 20 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher Oliver Smart from Trinidad and Tobago (2:55.00), but short of Central Park Track Club runner Amy Kvilhaug who clocked 2:29.93 for gold.

In the 4x400m relay, Josiah-Tanner and her So Cal Track Club teammates romped to victory in a time of 5:21.62s, while in the 4x800m, she led her team to a silver medal in a time of 11:56.88; just behind Bella N. Motion A, but ahead of the Atlanta Track Club.

The Berbician, who is set to represent the US at the World Indoor Championships in Poland later this month, told the Guyana Chronicle that she is pleased with the results.

“I am happy with my performance and I will keep working to be the best at what I do.”