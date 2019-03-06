Berbice Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ opens tomorrow

EIGHT exciting matches are carded for tomorrow night when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ competition kicks off at the New Amsterdam Stelling tarmac.

Defending champions Trafalgar will open their title defence against Rose Hall starting at 19:00hrs.

Sixteen teams from East and West Berbice will battle for supremacy over three days of competition with the other playing days being Saturday and Sunday, to see who will be ‘Made of More’ in the regional sub-meet.

The teams in Group A are Trafalgar, Rose Hall, Lichfield, Canje, Hopetown, Black Sharks, Bam Boys and NA Kings ‘B’ while Group ‘B’ will feature NA Kings, Fast Seven, Outsiders, Goalers, East Bank Gunners, Constab, Twenties and Top Form.

Guinness Brand Executive Lee Baptiste disclosed that all systems are in place for the competition which has become a popular event on the sports calendar in the Ancient County.

“Berbicians and football-lovers alike can expect an entertaining three nights of action and we are urging fans to be early to witness some very exciting games,” he added.

Baptiste added that this is the second sub-Meet for 2019, following the successful hosting of the West Demerara/East Bank Zone last month at Pouderoyen tarmac in West Demerara. There Brothers United emerged champions and will advance to the national playoffs later this year. The winners of the Berbice Zone will also book a place in the playoffs.

The tournament’s coordinator is former national goalkeeper Philip Carrington. The sponsor is Banks DIH Limited, through its Guinness Brand, and Colours Boutique of Robb Street, Georgetown.