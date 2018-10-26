Review into Australia team culture due next week – CA

MELBOURNE, Australia (Reuters) – A review into the culture of the Australian cricket team would be made public next week and had not been delayed, the chairman of Cricket Australia (CA) said yesterday.

David Peever, who as re-elected as chairman for another three years at the organisation’s annual general meeting yesterday, said the report from the Ethics Centre would be released on Monday, after the CA board had discussed it with stakeholders.

“There has been no delay,” Peever told reporters. “We didn’t get a final copy of the review until this week.

“We have always said they will be released before the start of the international men’s summer, which is what is happening.”

CA commissioned the warts and all review of its organisation and the men’s team, after a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this year threw the team into turmoil.

Captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were banned for their roles in the scandal, which prompted a mix of anger and schadenfreude, with media pundits and former players suggesting Australia had brought themselves undone with the aggressive way they played the game.

The ball-tampering scandal was also seen as a watershed for the sport in Australia with CA launching the root-and-branch review and ordering a charter governing player behaviour.

Since the scandal broke, coach Darren Lehmann has resigned, while chief executive James Sutherland said he would step down from his role after almost 20 years in the job, although he said it had no bearing on his decision.

He will be replaced by former deputy Kevin Roberts.