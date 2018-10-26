Ramoo cops MVP award at HACC presentation

… earns Fly Jamaica trophy

By Frederick Halley

FORMER Berbice Under-19 player Krishnadat Ramoo, who captured the most wickets in his first season representing Hawaiian Arctic Cricket Club (HACC), was fittingly voted the Most Valuable Player when the Toronto-based club held its 2018 presentation, dinner and dance last Saturday night at Taj Banquet Hall, North York, Toronto, Canada.

Ramoo and batsman Azhad Amidon, who scored the most runs (278) in the season, were the main toasts, as HACC celebrated winning the Elite championship title an unprecedented seventh overall, having won six consecutive Premiere League crowns in the Scarborough Cricket Association (SCA) – a feat that ended in 2015.

Ramoo, who captured 19 wickets from 10 matches, by far the most by a HACC player and third overall in the league which saw two players with 20 each, also tallied 162 runs with a highest score of 71. He was awarded the Fly Jamaica trophy for his fine efforts.

Among several other outstanding performers were Teshawon Castro who smashed a whirlwind 156 against Superstars in his lone innings for HACC and former Guyana Under-19 player Farook Hussain who did likewise with 106.

Former Guyana Under-19 fast bowler Keyron Fraser also shone. He captured 15 wickets at 9.53 runs apiece, placing eighth overall. His fine effort included a match-winning performance of six for 17 versus defending champions Highland Creek in the semi-final.

Also enjoying a good year was former Canadian wicketkeeper-batsman Surendra Seeraj, who tallied 226 runs including a top-score of 93. Seeraj also excelled in the semi-final with six dismissals behind the stumps.

Creditable performances also came from leg-spinner Vinood Persaud and left-arm spinner Bhim Bodhoo with 14 and 13 wickets respectively.

Long-standing president of HACC, Narchand ‘Archie’ Mohan, paid glowing tributes to all the players for their outstanding contributions and commitment to the club over the years. He also commended the sponsors for their continued assistance.

Chief Executive Officer Eon Gunraj also spoke glowingly of the part played both by the players and supporters while skipper Azib Ali Hanif, a former Guyana wicketkeeper, thanked his charges for their cooperation during the season.

The club also took the opportunity to recognise all of its players and officials for their varying contributions. Each was presented with a commemoration ‘ring’. Hanif’s two sons also received lapel pins as a token of appreciation.