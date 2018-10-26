Gov’t commissions $827M road network in Mahdia

PRESIDENT David Granger on Thursday afternoon commissioned an $827M road network in Mahdia moments after he declared the Potaro-Siparuni administrative centre a town.

The President was joined by Vice President and Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock; Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson; Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan and Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally; along with a number of local and regional officials.

During a ceremony to mark the declaration of Mahdia as a town and to simultaneously commission the multi-million dollar internal road network, Minister Patterson said the project is indicative of government’s commitment to the continued infrastructural development across Guyana at a standard that aims to drive focus beyond the routine rehabilitation of road works.

“This $827M project is significant, the Region has seen drastic changes over the past two and a half years, with major advancement geared towards ensuring safety and efficiency of the roadway,” Minister Patterson told residents.

The project includes the rehabilitation of several bridges, the installation of a reinforced concrete rigid pavement with curbs, a network of reinforced concrete drains and culverts, complimented by road safety elements, inclusive of road markings and signage.

In the not so distant future, he said safety features of the road will be further enhanced with the installation of speed bumps and fifteen solar street lights.

“This 8,243 foot roadway along with other works within Region 8, such as the road from Mahdia to Denham Bridge, Mile 78 to Mile 96, Brian Sucre junction to Mahdia, Mahdia to Konawaruk, shows my ministry’s commitment to providing safe road access to community residents and to commuters in Region 8 alike,” the Public Infrastructure Minister posited.

Noting that the road is important to Region 8, he said it serves as a link to the world’s highest single-drop waterfall – the Kaieteur– and at the same time provides access to the wealthy gold and diamond mining lands and links indigenous communities.

Turning his attention to the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc., Minister Patterson informed the residents of Mahdia that US$14,488,927 has been allocated to develop Solar Farms for various communities, including Mahdia.

“We have chosen to focus our investments in solar and wind energy technologies because it could significantly reduce energy costs for all Guyanese. Businesses will be able to reduce production costs and boost income and this will result in benefits to families, communities and the country at large,” he explained.

The ministry has recently launched its “LET’S MAKE IT HAPPEN” campaign to encourage investment in renewable energy as a long-term solution to the country’s economic and social development needs.

Minister Patterson also used the platform to announce other plans for the Region under his ministry. “In 2019, a sum of $105M was allocated for the rehabilitation of the road from Karasabi to Paramakatoi. Rehabilitation of the road from Hill Foot straight out to the airport in the first phase, then onwards to the new housing scheme in the second phase, which I understand is also the proposed location for the new hospital.”

“Further, my ministry in conjunction with the Ministry of Business will be upgrading the Mahdia to Pamela Landing corridor. This will be integral to the Ministry of Business’s plan of creating an overland route to Kaieteur. Also, a representative from my ministry had recently attended the North Pakaraima district council meeting, which was held in Chenapou where the development plans for twenty-two indigenous villages were shared with my ministry’s representative,” he detailed.

He disclosed too that the ongoing works along the Bartica-Potaro corridor is near completion, in addition to the road from Mahdia to Denham Bridge.

Additionally, contracts were awarded for the structural analysis on both the Denham and Cassandra Bridge. “We have also made a submission for a one-year routine maintenance contract of the Mabura to Mahdia corridor and, last but certainly not the least, we will be retrofitting the bridges to concrete,” he added.

He reiterated that the execution of these projects is a strong indication of the government’s dedication towards improving and creating a positive impact on the lives of all citizens in Guyana.

While there is still more work to be done within the region, he said government remains committed to ensuring completion to a standard that is second to none.