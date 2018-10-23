Mighty Shadow dies at 77

(Trinidad and Tobago Guardian)-The calypso fra­ter­ni­ty has been thrown into mourning following the death early this morning of veteran Winston “Mighty Shadow” Bailey.

Bailey, who celebrated his 77th birthday on October 2, died at hospital this morning after ailing for some time and suffering a stroke on Sunday.

Bailey, who was to be conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West Indies this year, won Road March titles in 1974 (Bass­man) and 2001 (Stranger) and the Ca­lyp­so Monarch title in 2000 with “What’s Wrong With Me” and “Scratch Meh Back.” He also won the In­ter­na­tion­al So­ca Monarch title with “Stranger” in 2001.

Bailey was also awarded the Hum­ming­bird Medal (Sil­ver) in 2003 for his contribution to culture.