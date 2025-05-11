Work advancing on Soesdyke-Linden Highway

–Minister Edghill says project on schedule

WORK is rapidly advancing on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, one of Guyana’s busiest and most essential roadways, as contractors employ a focused, section-by-section approach to rehabilitation.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, confirmed that the project remains on schedule and that visible progress has already been made on multiple fronts.

“The project is proceeding. Sections that have to be widened have already started. Drains, concrete drains at both ends have been installed in some sections, more in the upper end towards Bamia,” the Public Works Minister told the Sunday Chronicle.

As one of the nation’s most pivotal transportation links, contractors are working to ensure each section, once started, is completed promptly to minimise disruption for commuters. Emphasising this approach, Minister Edghill added, “Because of the importance of the carriageway and its use, the contractors are trying to, once we start working on a section, bring it to completion and keep moving along.”

He further noted, “The road has to be milled. There are sections that have been milled out and built up with crusher run and some aspects of paving have already started as well.”

The US$161 million rehabilitation project was officially launched in February 2025, following its award in August 2024 to local firm GuyAmerica Construction Inc. and Trinidad-based Namalco Construction Services Limited. Work began with the removal of the deteriorated asphalt surface and the placement of crusher run material just past Millie’s Junction, heading toward Bamia. The project, supervised by a Kuwait-based firm under a US$1.7 million contract, covers the entire 73 kilometres from Soesdyke to Linden.

In addition to the upgraded roadway, the project will include the construction of 10 bridges and five additional structures. Enhancements announced in April include the installation of over 3,000 streetlights, multiple rest stops, and two new roundabouts, one at the Soesdyke-Linden Junction and another at the entrance to Linden.

This is the first project of its kind in Guyana to be funded by the Islamic Development Bank. The government has stressed that the highway upgrade is critical for improving connectivity, particularly for hinterland communities that rely heavily on the route.

Construction remains on schedule, with the minister stating that the project is expected to be completed by September 2026. Residents and daily commuters have already begun to see tangible improvements as each finished section becomes operational.