New attorney describes lawyers as problem solvers

“NO longer are our roles merely adversarial, lawyers are now being called upon to be problem solvers and conflict resolvers,” Attorney–at–law, Christopher Anthony Thompson said during his admittance speech on Friday before High Court Justice, Sandra Kurtzious.

Thompson was admitted to practise law in the civil and criminal courts of Guyana after a petition was presented on his behalf.

Thompson’s mentor, Attorney-at-law Christopher Ram, presented the petition on his behalf.

The lawyer detailed Thompson’s academic and professional journey to becoming a legal practitioner.

Ram noted that the young lawyer built an academic foundation at the St John’s College and St Stanislaus College before venturing into law studies at the University Of Guyana and the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to Ram, Thompson’s experience in the professional world includes employment as an audit clerk at National Hardware and a graphic artist at Kaieteur News, where he worked for several years.

In accepting the petition, Justice Kurtzious advised the new member of the legal profession to continue being a student of the law, “and remember your clients are your best advertisers.”

The new lawyer said, “today is not merely about me, it’s about the ideas that were instilled in me as a child. Ideas such as: That one can rise in spite of their circumstances; that education is still the key to success; that there is no substitute for hard work and persistence and that sacrifices will realise results.”

He explained that he joins a profession in transformation to meet new challenges and the needs of an evolving society since the modern lawyer “we are told and were taught, must first seek alternative means of solving our client’s problem before we approach the steps of this August body. The new Civil Procedure Rules all but endorse this position.”

Thompson thanked God, his parents, wife, Justice Claudette La Bennett and well-wishers for his success.