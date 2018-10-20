GMC unveils billboard as part of drive to promote local non-traditional agro sector

IN an effort to continue the promotion of locally manufactured products, the minister of agriculture, GMC’s Board of Directors and management unveiled the Guyana Marketing Corporation’s first promotional billboard at the Eugene F. Correira International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

The billboard is a public-private partnership which features items from UMAMI Inc., Suncrest Farms, Indigenous Coconut Oil, Tandy’s Manufacturing, and Old Max among many other Agro-processed products. “The Guyana Marketing Corporation continues to take steps to extensively promote the utilisation and exportation of both fresh and agro-processed commodities in all regions of Guyana,” said Ms. Sealey-Adams, at the small ceremony which was held in the arrival terminal of the Airport.

She added: “We recognise that the main ports of entry are integral for the exportation of local agro-processed products and the promotion of our services since hundreds of persons would traverse each month.”

Apart from the Eugene F. Correira International Airport, the corporation will continue to engage the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Canawaima Ferry Crossing at Molsen Creek to have promotional billboards mounted.

Mr. Richard Hanif, Marketing Manager noted the corporation’s commitment to supporting the local sector. “This simple ceremony is a testimony of our commitment to utilise all avenues to support our local sector,” he stated.

He pointed out that GMC has Region Nine on its agenda. “We foresee doing more work in that Region [9] in the coming year,” Hanif said. In expressing his appreciation for the work GMC has been doing for the agro-processors and farmers over the years, Chris Persaud, Managing Director of UMAMI Incorporated said UMAMI is proud to be one of the companies to partner with GMC to have the billboard done.

“UMAMI is definitely proud to be a part of this partnership. We feel that even though it is small in its physical footprint it is tremendous in its national impact,” Persaud said.

Persaud added that with the changes expected in the country in the near future, promotions of this nature will play a huge part in the development of the industry. “With the forthcoming changes that are expected on the horizon, it will certainly play its part in not only promoting the interest of the Agro-processing sector but also add value to a new dimension in agro-tourism.”

Though it is currently targeting the main ports of entry, the corporation will also have billboards strategically placed at critical junctures throughout the country in the near future. Its objective, Ms. Sealey Adams said, is embedded in the mandate of the corporation which is to promote the development and utilisation of both fresh and agro-processed non-traditional commodities.

Mr. Omadatt Chandan, GMC board member, who was also part of the ceremony, stated that the board is satisfied with the work management and staff of the Guyana Marketing Corporation have been doing.

The general manager expressed her heartfelt thanks to those companies that would have partnered with the corporation to make the billboard possible. She is also encouraging other agro-processors to come on board “as we expand this initiative.”