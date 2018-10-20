CARIFESTA for TT in August

CARIFESTA XIV will be launched at the Hilton Conference Centre in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, the CARICOM Secretariat has announced.

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Honourable Dr. Keith Rowley, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly and Programme Manager for Culture and Community Development at the CARICOM Secretariat, Dr. Hilary Brown, are expected to speak at the launch.

The roving Caribbean Festival of Arts will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from 16-25 August, 2019, under the theme ‘The Tangible and Intangible – Connect, Share, Invest’.

Planning for the Festival started in late 2017 and a Meeting of the Interim Festival Directorate (IFD) was convened by videoconference in April 2018, followed by a meeting of the Regional Cultural Committee (RCC) in Guyana in June 2018. Directors of culture as well as representatives from various Regional cultural stakeholders converged at the CARICOM Secretariat to discuss cultural matters, chief of which was CARIFESTA XIV. Issues such as leveraging CARICOM’s cultural assets, reparations for native genocide and slavery, animation and financing culture were also on the agenda.

The Sixteenth Meeting of the Interim Festival Directorate (IFD) and a meeting of the Regional Cultural Committee (RCC) working group will also be convened in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on 22-24 October, 2018. The IFD will review and discuss CARIFESTA XIII which was held in Barbados in August 2017; preparations for CARIFESTA XIV and the future of CARIFESTA.

CARIFESTA, first held in 1972, is the Caribbean Community’s premier art and culture festival. Its main purpose, which was a mandate of the CARICOM Heads of Government, is to celebrate the arts, foster a vision of Caribbean unity while advancing Caribbean culture regionally and internationally. This event attracts artists and culture professionals from more than 30 countries in the Region and has been held 13 times across eight countries. Among the CARICOM member states that have hosted this culturally iconic event are: Guyana (1972, 2008), Jamaica (1976), Barbados (1981, 2017), Trinidad and Tobago (1992, 1995, 2006), St. Kitts and Nevis (2000), Suriname (2003, 2013) and Haiti (2015). The festival was held in Cuba in 1979.