Prison escapee Travis Evans recaptured

Police on Friday morning recaptured one of the three prisoners who escaped the Lusignan Prison on October 15 ,2018.

Twenty-three-year-old Travis Evans of ‘C’ Field Sophia, who was on remand for murder, was caught hiding out in Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

“The security of a nation is enhanced when law enforcement agencies and the wider community work together,” Director of Prisons , Gladwin Samuels noted following his arrest.

He said information was received about sighting of Evans which led to members of various search teams responding. Around 07:45 hours on Thursday, October 19, 2018 , the man was recaptured by Joint Services Ranks at the Linden Soesdyke junction. He is in police custody for processing.

Evans , called “Short Boss” of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was arraigned before presiding Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court in August this year for the murder of Ronsley Clarke, 21, of Fire Station Road, Timehri who was shot twice about his body in full view of his friends on August 2nd.

Two other men Sudesh Dyal, 23 of Wales , West Bank Demerara who was on remand for break and enter and larceny as well as escaping from lawful custody and Dexroy Pollard, 29 of Wales, West Bank Demerara , who was also on remand for break and enter charges, remain on the run following Monday mornings dash from the prison.