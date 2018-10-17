GBTI on board with Ignite

THE Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has announced its partnership with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) for the upcoming Ignite motor racing meet.

Public Relations Officer Pamela Binda confirmed the partnership by handing over the company’s contribution yesterday.

The club in a statement confirmed too that their partnership with the banking institution represents the company’s faith in the organisation and by extension the event.

The anticipated event is expected to see the culmination of the 2018 season of the CMRC championship for Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks and SR3 radicals along with the local classes.

The overseas competition will involve drivers from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Jamaica and Canada.

Tickets are on sale at the GMR&SC office on Thomas Lands at a cost of $2 500, children $1 000.

Among the sponsors for that event are ExxonMobil, B.M. Soat, Noble House Seafoods, STAG Beer, Air Services Limited, GUYOIL, Palm Court, Hand-in-Hand, Ramada Hotel, Survival Supermarket, Club 704, Sheriff Security, EC Investments, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machinery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Choke Gas Station, Japarts, R. Kissoon Contracting, E Networks, Miracle Optical, Bikers’ Bar, Samaroo Investments, Innovations America and SuperBet, Agriparts, Mobil1 and KGM Security Service.

The event will be launched tomorrow at the GMR&SC Thomas Lands office.