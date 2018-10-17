ERC holds one-day media monitoring workshop

ETHNIC Relations Commission (ERC) conducted a media monitoring workshop for its new recruits along with staff of the commission on Monday.

The training session was conducted by Remington Eastman, Head, Media Monitoring Unit, ERC, at its Georgetown location. The nine trainees were drawn from Berbice, Linden and Georgetown.

Norris Witter, ERC Commissioner, in giving brief introductory remarks, charged the new recruits to carry out their tasks professionally for the job that lies ahead. The trainees were introduced to concepts and laws governing elections monitoring, racial incitement and ethnically offensive language.

As the body continues to expand its staff complement, the Media Monitoring Unit of the ERC is gearing up to monitor information being disseminated through online news outlets, radio, newspapers, television and at political meetings related to Local Government Elections scheduled for November 12, 2018.