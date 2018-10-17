Deputy Supt. pleads ‘not guilty’, makes bail

– in ‘causing death’ matter

DEPUTY Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd, who is in charge of the La Grange Police Station, was on Tuesday charged for causing the death of a 64-year-old pedal cyclist, following an accident on the Boerasirie Bridge on the East Bank Essequibo, last month.

An unbothered Todd, 53, appeared before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges of causing death by dangerous driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Particulars of the first charge allege that Todd, on September 12, 2018 on the Boerasirie Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, drove motor car PTT992 in a dangerous manner and caused the death of 64-year-old pedal cyclist, Conrad Alleyne, of Hague, West Coast Demerara.

The court also heard that on the same day, Todd drove the motorcar while his breath alcohol level was 0.70 micrograms.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Dexter Todd, who made an application for reasonable bail, and labelled the incident an unfortunate accident.

He also said that the deputy superintendent has served the Police Force for over 35 years, has an unblemished record, and is the father of four, with another on the way.

The magistrate released Todd on $250,000 bail and adjourned the matter until November 12.