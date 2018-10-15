Protesters should seek answers of their leaders

Dear Editor,

AT this time, President Granger has been visiting constituencies, campaigning for and on behalf of his APNU grouping for the imminent Local Government Elections (LGEs). Although he may be seen to be addressing gatherings as APNU leader, he is also President of all Guyana, irrespective of which geographic space he graces, and of its political party affiliation.

He is always prepared and ready to speak with all citizens, of whatever ethnicity. This is his creed, which he practises to the letter.

When President Granger spoke at a community meeting at the Corriverton Primary School with regard to their rights to elect the leaders who are capable, he had been doing so in the capacity of President of all Guyana and its people.

It was therefore both mandatory and inevitable that he would have wanted to engage the protestors who were gathered outside of the venue, at which he was speaking with residents about their issues.

Instead, these protesters refused his invitation, conveyed through an emissary. It was clearly a political action without any merit; and one which continues to illustrate constituents being conned by their political party leaders. It was also racist in content, for what else should have prevented a meeting with the President, particularly when their pickets were about GuySuCo and the issue of the outstanding severance pay.

Editor, these persons who are undoubtedly PPP/C supporters — and it is their constitutional right if they are — should be reminded that it is their party when in government which is responsible for the collapse of an industry which they once proudly served, and which had provided a secure livelihood for them and their respective families. As much as it may be their right to picket a government that is in no way responsible for the tragedy of what has befallen the sugar industry, in the same vein, and even more, they ought to begin to ask questions of their party leaders: Jagdeo, Ramotar, Komal Chand et al, as to what happened to GuySuCo. It is their right as citizens of Guyana, to hold their leaders accountable, especially on a matter that has had severe impact on their right to earn a living.

Why they are continuing to allow themselves to be led astray by party leaders for purely selfish ends, can only be answered from the platform of political opportunism, and the motive of race. Are they being fair to themselves, to be used in this manner?

But let them be reminded of this fact, that President Granger is a President for all Guyana, and all its peoples, and does not discriminate.

Regards,

Earl Hamilton